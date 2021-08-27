Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 21.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 150,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,479 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 25.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 184.2% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,688 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WDC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 80,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,226. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

