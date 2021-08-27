Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) Insider Buys £10,619.46 in Stock

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) insider Anthony B. Baldry acquired 176,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £10,619.46 ($13,874.39).

LON WSG opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.54. Westminster Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.27 ($0.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Westminster Group alerts:

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services Aviation and Technology.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.