WeTrust Reaches Market Capitalization of $799,226.61 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $799,226.61 and $3.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.97 or 0.00764934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00100026 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

