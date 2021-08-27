WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $477.29 Million

Analysts expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report $477.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $468.86 million and the highest is $484.50 million. WEX posted sales of $382.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,546. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WEX has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

