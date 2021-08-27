WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $1.12

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $829.67 million and $25.53 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00050470 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008724 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 938,228,570 coins and its circulating supply is 738,228,569 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.