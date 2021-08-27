Whiteheart Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $191,364.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $849.25 or 0.01779595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00124863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00153781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,715.59 or 0.99987307 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.36 or 0.01019154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.40 or 0.06620474 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

