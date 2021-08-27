Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 72.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $148.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.51. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $167.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

