Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

