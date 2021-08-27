Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $688,000 Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 70,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 429,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57.

