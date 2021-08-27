Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DaVita by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after buying an additional 98,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after acquiring an additional 170,014 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

NYSE:DVA opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.73. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

