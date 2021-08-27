Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,296 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QAI. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,411,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 993,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 162,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 675,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 389,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 142,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 370,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the period.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.