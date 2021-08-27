Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $379.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.43. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $207.77 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

