Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.18.

WSM stock opened at $186.68 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

