WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the July 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
EMCB stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $78.88.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.
