WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.66

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 1370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

