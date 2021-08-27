Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for about 2.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $23,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WIX shares. Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

WIX stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.51. 517,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,639. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $196.19 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.06.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

