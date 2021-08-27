WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAPS. Piper Sandler began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,587,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,930,000. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.