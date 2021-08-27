Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $246.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.39.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.04.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

