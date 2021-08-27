Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $330.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.77.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $27.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.80. 287,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,818. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.63 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.