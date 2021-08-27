Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.77.

WDAY traded up $20.13 on Friday, hitting $266.89. 75,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

