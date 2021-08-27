Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $300.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.04.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.