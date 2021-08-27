Worley Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:WOR)

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.