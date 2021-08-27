WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WPTIF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

