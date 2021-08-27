Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

WRAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock.

WRAP stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wrap Technologies news, Director Michael Parris sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $40,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $305,880. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,544,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,830,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

