Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $6,267,299 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.84. The stock had a trading volume of 36,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,558. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $223.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

