Wrapmanager Inc. Buys Shares of 8,811 AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,640. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $68.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.