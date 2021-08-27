Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 562.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 373,347 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.