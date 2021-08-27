Wrapmanager Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,452,000 after buying an additional 4,818,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after buying an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. 171,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,231,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

