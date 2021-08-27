Wrapmanager Inc. Has $352,000 Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $1,138,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 10.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

MT traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. 123,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

