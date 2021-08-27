Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 259,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,650,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,014,826.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,518,134.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,737. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDLA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.82. 16,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

