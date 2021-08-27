Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth $77,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $7.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.79. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $211.76.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

