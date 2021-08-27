Wrapped BNB Market Cap Achieves $3.40 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $1.54 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $483.47 or 0.01020190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00124778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00153728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,443.38 or 1.00112376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.43 or 0.06641538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,034,577 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.