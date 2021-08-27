XinFin Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.08 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. XinFin Network has a market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $12.08 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.00871574 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,690,676,438 coins and its circulating supply is 12,290,676,438 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

