XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 93,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008,961. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07.
XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
