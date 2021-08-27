XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 93,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008,961. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPeng stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of XPeng worth $65,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

