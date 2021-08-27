XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of XPEV traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07.

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPeng stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,566 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of XPeng worth $65,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

