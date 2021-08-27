XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of XPEV traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,008,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07.
XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, lifted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.