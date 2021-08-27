Xponential Fitness Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XPOF. Raymond James initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.