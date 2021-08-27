Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,819. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -1.64.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.
About Yatsen
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
