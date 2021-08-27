Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,819. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -1.64.

Get Yatsen alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.