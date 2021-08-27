Yellow Road Price Up 70.4% Over Last 7 Days (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 70.4% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.64 million and $115,704.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00128898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00152945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,230.76 or 0.98369391 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.44 or 0.00994155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.73 or 0.06621896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

