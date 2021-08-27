YIELD App Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $531,520.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, YIELD App has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $531,520.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00773767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00100337 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,049 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars.

