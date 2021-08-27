YPF Sociedad Anónima Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,327 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 522% compared to the average volume of 374 put options.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
