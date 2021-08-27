Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Cut to Market Perform at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YUM. Cowen boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.15.

YUM stock opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

