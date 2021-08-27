Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yunji had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ opened at $0.78 on Friday. Yunji has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunji stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 37,441.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Yunji worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

