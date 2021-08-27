Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Yunji stock remained flat at $$0.78 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,335. The company has a market cap of $166.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30. Yunji has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Get Yunji alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yunji from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunji stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 37,441.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Yunji worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.