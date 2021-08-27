Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

CPLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPLG opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.99. CorePoint Lodging has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.