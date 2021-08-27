Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will post $1.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 million and the lowest is $930,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $6.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 million to $6.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.31 million, with estimates ranging from $15.99 million to $28.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Shares of FTRP stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

