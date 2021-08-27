Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $318.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report $318.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.00 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $260.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

FOXF traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.00. 150,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,390. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.17. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at $22,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

