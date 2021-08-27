Zacks: Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSS. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 2,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,548. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $107.86 million, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

