Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to post sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the highest is $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after buying an additional 956,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after acquiring an additional 495,981 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after purchasing an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $92.01. 1,195,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,971. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

