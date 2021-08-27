Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report earnings per share of $2.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Ryder System reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:R traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $81.99. 4,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.