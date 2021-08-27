Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Trupanion reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million.

A number of analysts have commented on TRUP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,955. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,846,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.56. 1,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,610. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 1.89.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

